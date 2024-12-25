Aster Sanad Hosts Hemostasis Symposium 2024 With Saudi Hematology Society

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Riyadh:Aster Sanad Hospital, a unit of the leading integrated healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare, recently concluded its successful Venous Thrombosis & Hemostasis Symposium 2024 at the Braira Hotel Qurtuba in Riyadh. The event, held in collaboration with the Saudi Society of Hematology, drew over 200 healthcare professionals, including hematologists, clinicians, and researchers from across the Kingdom and beyond. They gathered to explore the latest advancements in the management of venous thrombosis and hemostasis.











Officially recognized by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialists, the symposium offered attendees valuable Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit hours. The two-day event featured a distinguished lineup of 20+ experts from across Saudi Arabia, who presented a wide range of critical topics related to venous thrombosis, bleeding disorders, and blood coagulation.

Mohamed Alshamari, CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics KSA, commented,“Continuous learning and collaboration in healthcare are essential for driving better patient outcomes. We are proud to have brought together such a distinguished group of professionals to discuss the most pressing challenges and recent innovations in the field of hematology. This symposium not only provided an opportunity for education but also fostered collaboration among experts, setting the stage for ongoing advancements in patient care.”





The symposium delved into several critical topics, including platelet disorders, thrombosis in leukemia patients, anticoagulation in special situations, DOACs in cancer-associated thrombosis, and the prevention, diagnosis, and management of pulmonary embolism (PE) and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in pregnant women. These sessions were delivered by key doctors and academics in the region, bringing specialized knowledge to the medical community. A key takeaway from the event was the emphasis on tailoring treatment plans to individual patient profiles, including genetic factors and comorbidities, to optimize treatment outcomes.

The conference offered attending specialists and consultants a valuable opportunity to explore the latest medical advancements and strategies in hematology, aimed at enhancing patient outcomes. Aster Sanad Hospital remains committed to organizing educational events that contribute to the ongoing development of healthcare professionals in the region.