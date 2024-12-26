AP Dhillon On Row Over His Shoes' Similarity To Indian Flag Colours: 'India Ke Cricket Mein Jeetne Ki Utni Hi...' Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) and Amritpal Singh Dhillon, popularly known as AP Dhillon, has spoken about a year-old controversy over the colours of his footwear and their resemblance to the Indian flag.

In an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, the Punjabi-Canadian singer clarified that“no one single bone in him will ever disrespect the Indian flag”.

Calling the internet a“toxic space”, AP Dhillon recalled the shoe controversy on the BeerBiceps show.“The shoe went with my shirt. In a million years, I would have never thought things would go that way,” Dhillon told the YouTuber.

“It is not even a small brand. You wear it, and it looks great. You click pictures and post them. The next thing you know is that the narrative has been pushed another way.”

In the video, the singer and rapper further mentions that he gets excited the same way other Indians get when India wins a cricket match.“We are proud Indians; you can't take that away from us,” said Dhillon in the video.

AP Dhillion's shoe controversy

Singer AP Dhillon entered into a massive controversy over his footwear selection in August 2023. The singer's multicoloured shoes sparked controversy when netizens found striking similarities between his footwear's colour sequence and the Indian flag's colour. AP Dhillon wore the shoes at an event to promote his new song, 'With You' featuring Banita Sandhu.

AP Dhillon is currently making waves with his India tour, which was held in different cities. The singer performed in Delhi as part of his Brownprint India Tour. His Delhi concert became a hit after Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jazzy B gave special appearances on stage.

AP Dhillon also made a surprise appearance in Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's show in Mumbai on December 21. Dhillon later took to his Instagram to post a picture with the caption,“Mahol pura wavy,” to which Aujla replied,“Neend ni aundi.”