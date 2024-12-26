Sonu Sood Refused The Post Of A Chief Minister Because Of 'Low Oxygen'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sonu Sood had mostly been known as a bollywood actor, till the COVID pandemic struck, and his fan following grew even larger after he helped millions of migrant workers.
In an interview with the Humans of Bombay, the Bollywood actor recently revealed that he was offered the post of Chief Minister, which he rejected. The actor added that his main aim was to help people, which he can anyhow do without joining politics. Also Read
"When one starts gaining popularity they begin rising in life, he continued. "But at higher altitudes, oxygen levels are lower. We want to rise, but how long you can sustain yourself up there is important," he said.
Sonu Sood denied Rajya Sabha membership
Sonu Sood further elaborated that after he denied to become the chief minister, he was offered the post of a deputy chief minister, which he further refused. Although Sood claimed it was a very exciting phase, with powerful political leaders even offering the Bollywood actor a seat in the Rajya Sabha, he turned all of it down as he didn't want to 'lose his independence.' Also Read
"They told me, 'Take the Rajya Sabha membership. Join us; you don't need to fight for anything in politics.' It's an exciting phase when such powerful people want to meet you and encourage you to make a difference in the world,” Sonu Sood said in the interview.
Sonu Sood's unwavering love for cinema
Despite receiving political offers, Sonu Sood remains deeply passionate about his acting career. He shared, "There's still an actor-director inside me. I love this world. I love cinema." Also Read
Currently, the actor is preparing for the release of his upcoming film 'Fateh'. He further stated, "Maybe when I feel like I've accomplished everything here, I'll consider something else. But for now, I'm an actor, and I will continue acting and directing."
