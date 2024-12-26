Shikhar Dhawan's Birthday Wish For Son Zoravar Melts Social Media, 'No Matter The Distance...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wished his son, Zoravar, happy birthday in a heartfelt post on social media. Shikhar is separated from his son, who resides in Australia with his mother.

Mentioning the“distance,” the long-serving opener of the Indian team said Zoravar would always be in his heart, as he wished him“madness, love, and happiness.”

“No matter the distance, even if we can't connect as we once did, you will always be in my heart. Wishing you a year filled with madness, love, and happiness, Zora beta!” Shikhar Dhawan wrote as he posted a series of pictures with Zoravar.

The cricketer's birthday post for his son melted the hearts of netizens who empathised with him.

Social media users poured in birthday wishes for Zoravar while criticising Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife, Aesha Mukerji, for keeping the father and son apart.

“Isn't there a piece of humanity left in shikhar's ex wife ???” a user said.

“His ex would be a stone hearted I guess,” added another.

Several users also sent love to the cricketer and asked him to“stay strong”.

“Men when it comes to Children,” quipped a user.

“Shikhar dhawan is the best example of life being unfair. He's surely the best opener in ICC events yet he won't get chance in WC. A funny loving caring person yet he's wife left him. Even though after all this pain and suffering he still smiles and never cusses the BCCI or his ex wife. Truly an inspiration for me,” another added.

“Love To Zorawar and To your Spirit Shikhar bhai,” one user said.

“Paji, Distance can't weaken a bond so strong. Stay blessed!” added another.

Shikhar Dhawan divorce

Shikhar Dhawan divorced Aesha Mukerji divorced after eight years of marriage. In 2023, a Delhi court granted him a divorce on grounds of mental cruelty inflicted by Aesha.

The cricketer shares a deep bond with his son, Zoravar, who is often featured on Shikhar's social media.

In a Father's Day post, Shikhar revealed that he has“no contact” with Zoravar and expressed emotional distress because of his son's separation.

Why is Shikhar Dhawan not allowed to meet his son?

Shikhar Dhawan has limited access to his son, Zoravar , due to the custody arrangements following his divorce.



Even though Shikhar was granted a divorce on the grounds of mental cruelty, he was not awarded permanent custody of Zoravar. Instead, the court granted Shikhar visitation rights, allowing him to meet his son both in India and Australia. He is also allowed to maintain contact through video calls.















