Exiled Syrian Leader Bashar Al-Assad's Wife Asma Diagnosed With Leukemia: What Are Her Survival Chances?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Asma al-Assad, the wife of ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, who is currently in exile in Moscow is reportedly critically ill with leukemia. reports have stated that her chances of survical is 50-50.

A report in The Telegraph newspaper stated that Asma is being isolated to prevent infection and cannot be in the same room as others.

Earlier in May 2024, Syrian presidency had informed that Asma was diagnosed with leukemia, which came almost five years after she announced she had fully recovered from breast cancer. The statement had also said, Asma would undergo a special treatment protocol that would require her to isolate, and that she would step away from public engagements as a result.

In August 2019, Asma had said that she fully recovered from breast cancer as it was discovered early, an old report by Reuters stated.

Born in London to Syrian parents, Asma had moved to Syria in 2000 at the age of 25 and had married Bashar al-Assad shortly thereafter. Following the collapse of her husband regime amid escalating conflict in Syria, the al-Assad family sought refuge in Russia, where they face significant restrictions.

Reports have stated that Asma filed for divorce in a Russian court and is seeking special permission to leave Moscow. It added that Asma is dissatisfied with her life in exile and is eager to return to London where she holds dual citizenship.

Reports have indicated that Asma al-Assad, diagnosed with leukemia, is dissatisfied with her life in Moscow and is seeking medical treatment that she feels is not accessible there.

However, report by BBC show a contrasting view wherein a Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, denied divorce rumours and stated,“No, they do not correspond to reality.” Moreover, he also refuted reports claiming that Assad was confined to Moscow and that his property assets were frozen, as reported by BBC.

(With inputs from Reuters)