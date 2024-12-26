Royal Family's 'Normalcy' Plans For 2025: King Charles III, Queen Camilla Likely To Tour India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Royal Family is preparing for a fresh chapter in 2025, with significant events, public appearances and key milestones lined up. After a challenging 2024, including battles for King Charles III and Kate Middleton, the upcoming year is expected to bring renewed focus and optimism.

The Princess of Wales is anticipated to increase her public engagements gradually. According to PA Media, Prince William has hinted at the couple undertaking overseas tours, marking Kate's return to international visits after over 14 months. Their last major tour was to France for the Rugby World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, King Charles is still undergoing cancer treatment. The monarch is looking forward to resuming regular foreign trips. A senior palace official shared that a packed overseas schedule is planned for spring and autumn, subject to the King's health.

“We're now working on a pretty normal looking full overseas tour programme for next year, which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms,” the palace official told the publication.

Among the highlights is a visit to Auschwitz, Poland, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the camp's liberation. Other potential trips include King Charles and Queen Camilla touring India , Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In May, the Royal Family will join national celebrations for the 80th anniversaries of VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) and VJ Day (Victory over Japan Day). These events will include beacon lighting and ceremonies to honour Britain's role in World War II.

Personal milestones

The year 2025 also brings personal milestones for the Royal Family . Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child in the spring, adding joy to the family. King Charles and Queen Camilla will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9, with the King reportedly drawing strength from Camilla's unwavering support.

Other notable birthdays include Princess Charlotte's 10th birthday in May, the Duchess of Edinburgh's 60th in January and Princess Michael of Kent's 80th the same month.

The year will also see Prince Harry returning to the spotlight with a High Court trial in January, followed by the Invictus Games in Canada in February.