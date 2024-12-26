Masood Azhar, Mastermind Behind 2001 Parliament And Pulwama Attacks, Suffers Heart Attack

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jaish-e-Muhammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar was hospitalised on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. The 2001 Indian Parliament attack mastermind reportedly took ill while travelling through the Khost province of Afghanistan.

According to a News18 Uttar Pradesh report quoting sources, the JeM founder had been hiding in Afghanistan when he suffered a heart attack. He was shifted to a hospital in Pakistan for - travelling to the neighbouring country via the Gorbaz area. He reportedly remains admitted to the Combined military hospital in Karachi with cardiologists travelling from Islamabad for his medical care. The report suggested that he could be moved soon to the biggest military hospital in Rawalpindi.

Azhar - accused of masterminding the 2001 Parliament attack - was released by Indian authorities in 1999 following the hijacking of IC-814 aircraft. He was designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations in 2019 while India deemed him an 'individual terrorist' under the stringent UAPA anti-terror law. Azhar remains accused extensive terror activity in India - including the Pathankot attack of 2016 and the Pulawama attack in 2019.

The update also comes mere weeks after India demanded strong action from Pakistan against the JeM chief following a public address in Bahawalpur. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had contended that the report underscored the“duplicity” of the other country in containing terrorist activities.

“We demand that strong action be taken against him (Azhar) and he should be brought to justice. There has been denial that he is there in Pakistan. If the reports are correct, then it exposes the duplicity of Pakistan. Masood Azhar is involved in cross-border terror attacks on India and we want that strong action be taken against him,” he said earlier this month.

Former Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto had reportedly indicated in 2022 that Azhar had fled to Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies)



