QNB Recognised By Metlife Gulf For Outstanding Bancassurance Services And Products

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB has been recognised by MetLife Gulf for its exceptional performance in bancassurance services and innovative product offerings, in a ceremony held recently in Dubai to celebrate major bancassurance partners.

The recognition highlighted the achievements of QNB's bancassurance team, and QNB's commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions, maintaining its leadership in the and insurance

sectors.

The event also included interactive training sessions focused on emerging trends, advanced sales strategies, and team-building exercises to enhance professional development.

Commenting on the achievement, Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President - Group Retail Banking said:“ This recognition reflects the unwavering commitment and growth mindset of our Bancassurance team. It is a testament to their dedication to delivering tailored financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. Together with MetLife, we aim to further strengthen our shared vision for innovation and excellence in the years ahead.”

QNB bancassurance provides curated plans designed to respond to all the financial needs of customers (Savings and Investments, Asset Building, Home Insurance, Protection against unforeseen life events, Travel insurance, Motor Insurance, etc.) and many other benefits, including easy access to services, straightforward products and competitive rates.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market.

Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.