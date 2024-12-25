Drones Attack Defense Plant In Russia's Tambov Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drone strikes hit Russia's Tambov region this morning, damaging the Michurinsk Progress defense enterprise and causing a fire at LLC Transnefteprodukt.

That's according to the Telegram Astra , Ukrinform reports.

The attack involved four drones, which struck the linear dispatching production station of LLC Transnefteprodukt in the village of Novonikolskoye. A boiler room caught fire as a result, but no casualties were reported, according to Astra.

Local sources indicated that JSC Michurinsk Plant Progress, a facility producing advanced and missile control systems as well as civil electrical equipment and pipeline technology, also sustained damage. However, Astra stated it could not confirm or deny the attack on the plant.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that three drones were shot down in the Tambov region, while regional authorities confirmed the fire. Additionally, the ministry stated that a total of 59 drones were intercepted across Russia overnight.

This is not the first drone attack in the area. A similar incident occurred in October, targeting a suburb of Michurinsk in the Tambov region.