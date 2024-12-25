Aspire Academy Welcomes Future Stars At Groundbreaking Table Tennis Training Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a breakthrough initiative for Asian table tennis, the continent's most promising young talents gathered at Qatar's prestigious Aspire Academy for the groundbreaking Future Stars training camp.

The camp ran from December 17 to 23, bringing together emerging players with 30 specialised coaches representing 25 national federations across Asia.

A diverse field of approximately 90 participants, ranging in age from 9 to 16 years old, took part in the training camp.

Action during the Future Stars training camp.

The camp's significance extends far beyond numbers, as it represents the formal inauguration of the Asian Table Tennis Union Academy, a groundbreaking institution established through a recently signed partnership agreement between the Union and Aspire Academy. This collaboration marks a new chapter in Asian table tennis development, creating a pathway for identifying and nurturing future stars across the continent.

Peter Karlsson, one of the most prominent former world table tennis stars, was the head coach of the training camp.

Karlsson's involvement brings world-class expertise to the camp, with his technical vision and extensive international experience proving invaluable for both players and coaches alike.

“Overall, this camp has been a huge success. I'm really satisfied with the way it has been planned and most importantly, the commitment and energy from the players,” said Karlsson.

“This camp has not just met my expectations; it has exceeded them. Thanks to the dedication of our players, the expertise of our coaches, and the tireless efforts of our local staff, we have created opportunities for growth. It's been nothing short of inspiring to watch it all unfold,” Karlsson said.

Team Qatar's table tennis youth coach Ahmedov Rashid expressed confidence in his team's growth during the training camp as they face strongly competitive countries.

“This training camp and these tournaments represent an extraordinary opportunity for growth. Our athletes are developing not just technically, but mentally and physically as well,” stated Rashid.

“Beyond the sport itself, they're gaining invaluable life experience by connecting with players from diverse backgrounds and learning from different playing styles, particularly from powerhouses like Korea and Japan.”

“Given that Asia stands as the strongest continent in table tennis, this exposure is invaluable for our national team. With ten intensive sessions under their belts, some of our players are already showing dramatic improvement,” Rashid added.

Lebanon's youth coach Basel Harb was impressed with the atmosphere he witnessed at Aspire Academy.

“The experience has been nothing short of extraordinary, largely thanks to the caliber of coaching we have received,” said Harb.

At the heart of this initiative is the commitment to providing young athletes with first-class training and development opportunities in a dynamic and supportive environment.

The state-of-the-art facilities at Aspire Academy provide the perfect setting for this ambitious program, offering participants access to world-class training resources and expertise.

Sri Lankan player Shamalsha Devumi was grateful for the opportunity Aspire Academy provided with the training camp.

“Aspire Academy has opened its doors and hearts to us, providing opportunities we could only dream of back home in Sri Lanka,” Devumi disclosed.

With Karlsson's technical expertise guiding the program, participants are receiving instruction that goes beyond basic skill development. Aspire Academy Swedish International's experience as a former world-class player brings a unique perspective to the training sessions, offering insights into both the technical and mental aspects of competing at the highest levels.

As the“Future Stars” camp concludes at Aspire Academy, it represents more than just a training opportunity, it is a stepping stone toward a brighter future for Asian table tennis.

Through this innovative partnership between the Asian Table Tennis Federation and Aspire Academy, the foundations are being laid for the next generation of table tennis excellence in Asia.