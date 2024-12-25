Vodafone Qatar Announces Launch Of All-New Brovi 5G Mobile Wifi Pro 5

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Vodafone Qatar has announced the launch of the all-new brovi 5G Mobile WiFi Pro 5 for customers in Qatar.

The next-generation mobile Wi-Fi device combines cutting-edge 5G with Wi-Fi 6 Plus for fast connectivity, all housed in an ultra-slim and lightweight design that redefines portability and performance.

With theoretical peak download speeds of up to 3.6 Gbps and upload speeds of 500 Mbps, the 5G Mobile WiFi Pro 5 ensures customers can stream HD content, download 4K videos within seconds, and enjoy ultra-smooth online gaming.

Featuring an OLED touchscreen, the brovi 5G Mobile WiFi Pro 5 provides intuitive device control, with the AI Life app ensuring seamless traffic management, parental controls, and advanced security for a smarter and safer experience.

The brovi 5G MiFi Pro 5 is also powered by Game Turbo 2.0 technology, boosting signal strength, reducing latency, and optimising over 40 popular games for an immersive gaming experience.

Supporting multiple simultaneous connections, the brovi 5G Mobile WiFi Pro 5 is engineered to meet the needs of modern users, allowing up to 10 hours of continuous use, suitable for remote work and staying connected on the move.

Customers can purchase the brovi 5G MiFi, online, and from the following Vodafone Retail stores such as Villaggio Mall, City Centre Mall, Mall of Qatar, Landmark Mall, Doha Festival City, Place Vendome, Tawar Mall, Lulu D-Ring road, and Vodafone's Al Wakra branch.

