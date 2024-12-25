Dareesoft Accelerates Middle East Expansion With AI Road Hazard Poc Success

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Dareesoft Inc. , an AI-based real-time road hazard data provider, has announced the successful completion of a proof of concept (PoC) for its AI-powered core service, the RiaaS (Road Hazard Information as a Service) solution, in Dubai, UAE. During the PoC, the company demonstrated its ability to detect over 2,000 road hazards. Leveraging this achievement, Dareesoft plans to expand its sales across the Middle East, beginning with the UAE and subsequently targeting Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Dareesoft's RiaaS is an all-in-one solution for road safety in one place. It is capable of detecting 12 types of road hazards such as potholes, cracks, and fallen objects while vehicles are in motion. The system then shares real-time hazard data with both drivers and road managers using an AI-powered road analysis device installed in the vehicle. This solution can be applied in various sectors, including road maintenance and management, smart city initiatives, vehicle control services, mapping and navigation, and insurance.

Founded in January 2020, Dareesoft has become the first company in the world to commercialize an AI-driven road hazard information service. This outcome came from its pioneering research and development efforts in cutting-edge technologies such as AIoT, connectivity, and big data. With 70% of its employees dedicated to R&D, the company holds a total of 12 key patents, making it a global leader in the field.

Elizabeth Row, CEO of Dareesoft, said,“The RiaaS has already been adopted by many local governments in Korea, including Seoul metropolitan government, to reduce traffic accidents and enhance pedestrian safety. As roads around the world are aging rapidly, there is an urgent need for enhanced safety measures for both drivers and pedestrians. We aim to leverage the latest success as a launchpad to become a leading provider of AI-powered road risk data solutions in the Middle Eastern market.”

