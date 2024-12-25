Explosions Heard In Kryvyi Rih
12/25/2024 1:09:22 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sounds of explosions have been reported in the city of Kryvyi Rih amid an air raid alert.
This is reported by Suspilne , Ukraine's national broadcaster, Ukrinform saw.
Explosions were also heard in Kharkiv and Dnipro .
As Ukrinform reported, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the threat of Russian kamikaze drones. Russian troops also launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea area.
Ukraine's power grid operator introduced emergency blackouts across the country.
