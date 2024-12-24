Supporting Investors, Strengthening Taxpayer Trust Top Priorities For ETA: Abdel Aal

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), emphasized that the of Finance and the ETA prioritize supporting investors and removing obstacles in their path, recognizing the critical role they play in driving the national economy. She highlighted that the newly announced tax facilitation package is designed to improve the tax environment and enhance the effectiveness of the Investor Support Unit (ISU), which is dedicated to addressing investor issues, including the implementation of relevant tax legislation.

Abdel Aal noted that the ISU is undergoing significant transformations in both its operational mechanisms and communication channels. This includes the ability to swiftly receive and respond to complaints and inquiries online, ensuring transparency and efficiency. Additionally, the process for submitting and issuing documents has been streamlined. She emphasized the importance of maintaining accurate and up-to-date guides on the ETA's official website to assist taxpayers in navigating tax regulations and procedures.

The Head of the ETA also revealed plans to further strengthen the ISU by incorporating qualified technical and administrative staff across all tax categories. This would enhance the speed and quality of services provided to investors. Abdel Aal stressed the Authority's commitment to collaborating with civil society organizations, professional institutions, and investor associations to identify tax-related challenges and implement innovative, rapid solutions.

Ongoing collaboration with the Unified Government Complaints System, part of the Cabinet, ensures that inquiries and complaints are swiftly addressed. Additionally, regular meetings with investors, coordinated with the Ministry of Finance, will further streamline communication and resolve issues efficiently.

In conclusion, Abdel Aal emphasized that tax-compliant taxpayers would receive priority services from the Investor Support Unit, as part of the ETA's efforts to foster voluntary compliance and establish a trusted relationship with the tax community. The overarching goal is to build a sustainable partnership between the Tax Authority and taxpayers.

The Authority will continue to offer full support to investors, aiming to sustain economic activity and promote long-term development, Abdel Aal concluded.



