Kashmir In Deep Freeze: Water Dept Announces Helpline
Date
12/24/2024 3:14:53 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Chief Engineer Jal Shakti Department Kashmir Tuesday issued a public advisory to prevent freezing & bursting of water pipes in view of prevailing harsh winter conditions.
“By following precautions & safety measures, freezing or bursting/leakage of the pipes can be prevented which will ensure a safe and healthy water supply during the winter months,” the Chief Engineer maintained.
Consumers have been advised to insulate exposed pipes by wrapping pipes in unheated areas like the garage, basement, or crawlspace with insulation to prevent freezing. He also advised people to disconnect and drain hoses from outdoor faucets to prevent freezing and bursting.
Further, the advisory asked the public to seal any leaks or cracks in pipes and faucets to prevent cold air from entering and causing pipes to freeze.
Likewise, the CE asked people to keep cabinet doors under sinks open to allow warm air to circulate and help prevent pipes from freezing & let cold water drip keeping in mind the flow is minimum from the faucet/tap served by exposed pipes as running water is less likely to freeze.
Similarly, the CE issued a checklist to monitor water pressure and signs of freezing.
The advisory asked people to check the flow of water in the pipe connected to the house and mentions that a significant decrease in water pressure or flow may indicate a frozen pipe.
Moreover, the advisory instructed people to check for signs of freezing, such as frost, ice, or water stains on walls and ceilings.
In view of these emergency signs, the department has asked consumers to shut-off valves and have a plan in place in case of a burst pipe besides asking people to
keep your home warm.
Meanwhile, the consumers have been advised to make use of water judiciously and in case of leaking or frozen pipes causing shortage of water supply or demand for tanker services, the consumers are advised to call on the PHE Department Toll-Free Control Room/Helplines No. 18001807027, 0194-2452047.
