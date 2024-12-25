ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan, India To Clash On Feb 23

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Dubai: Bitter rivals Pakistan and India will square off in the Champions Trophy in Dubai on February 23, 2025 as the International Council (ICC) announced the schedule yesterday.

The runs from February 19 to March 9 and will be split between host country Pakistan and neutral venue Dubai.

India refused to to Pakistan due to security fears and tension.

“The eight-team tournament will feature 15 matches, and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai,” announced the ICC.

The competing teams are divided into two Groups with defending champions Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh in Group A while Group B comprises South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan and England.

The final announcement came after a month long stand-off with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) intially adamant it host all the matches.

But after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to change its stance the PCB finally agreed, though they reached a compromise as Pakistan will play at a neutral venue in any event hosted by India until 2027.

Pakistan, who won the title in 2017, will open the event with a match against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19 while India play Bangladesh in Dubai the following day.

The first semi-final will be held in Dubai on March 4 while Lahore will stage the second the next day.

But there are two venues announced for the final, subject to India's qualification.

“Lahore will also host the final on 9 March, unless India qualify, in which case it will be played in Dubai,” said the ICC.