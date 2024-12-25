Axess Power Launches New Advanced GEL Battery

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Axess Power, Italy's renowned of high-performance solutions, in collaboration with AAGE International, a prominent leader in the battery wholesale in the Middle East, announced the launch of its New Advanced GEL Battery.

This cutting-edge energy storage system is designed for optimal reliability, exceptional lifespan, and enhanced safety, making it a standout solution in the industry.

The Axess Power's New Advanced GEL Battery is engineered to deliver superior performance across a range of applications, from critical backup power and renewable energy storage to industrial and commercial systems.

With Advanced GEL technology, the new battery offers a maintenance-free, leak-resistant, and highly stable solution that meets the growing demands of modern energy needs.

“We are excited to bring the New Advanced GEL Battery to our customers in the GCC region,” said a representative from Axess Power.

“This innovative solution redefines the standards of battery performance. With longer service life, greater environmental sustainability, and enhanced safety, the New Advanced GEL Battery ensures that our customers can depend on reliable power, no matter the application or environment.”

As a prominent leader in the battery wholesale industry in the Middle East, AAGE International is dedicated to providing customers with access to premium energy solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and safety.

“The launch of the New Advanced GEL Battery aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver cutting-edge products tailored to the specific needs of the Middle East market,” said a representative from AAGE International.“This collaboration with Axess Power enables us to continue offering reliable, efficient, and sustainable power solutions to our clients.”

The Axess Power New Advanced GEL Battery is fully MOI-approved, meeting the rigorous safety and quality standards required in Qatar and the wider GCC market. Additionally, it is eco-friendly and fully recyclable, supporting the global transition to greener, more sustainable energy solutions.