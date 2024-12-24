Indian Investor Federation Organises 9Th Banking Leadership Summit

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Dec 24 (KNN) Leading figures from India's sector gathered at the 9th Banking Leadership Summit on Monday, exploring critical developments and challenges facing the industry.



The event, organised by the Indian Investor Federation, brought together senior banking officials, experts, and leaders for comprehensive discussions on the sector's evolution.

Anupama Anand, principal additional director general of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), New Delhi, delivered the keynote address, emphasising the crucial role of public sector banks in India's economic trajectory.



The summit featured prominent banking executives including Ajay Khanna from Central Bank of India, Amrendra Kumar from Bank of India, Pankaj Kumar from NABARD, and Sharad Chandak from State Bank of India, alongside representatives from PNB, Canara Bank, UBI, and CP Milk.

A key focus of the summit was a panel discussion on banking digitalisation and its economic impact.



State Bank of India's Chief General Manager Sharad Chandak highlighted the transformative impact of digital banking technologies, noting how innovations from ATMs to UPI and SIPs have revolutionised banking services, particularly in rural areas.

The summit concluded with the Banking Leadership Awards ceremony, recognising excellence in the sector. Notable awards included the Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Sharad Chandak, while State Bank of India claimed the Bank of the Year title.



AK Khanna was recognised as General Manager of the Year, and Viraj Katyayan received special recognition as the youngest awardee for his achievements in karate.

(KNN Bureau)