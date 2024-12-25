Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Allu Arjun's Movie Pips Baahubali 2 To Become India's No 1 Film In Net Collection
Date
12/25/2024 9:00:55 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 India box office Collection Day 21 : The craze for Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's starter Pushpa 2: The Rule has not staggered even on the 21st day of its release. The grand sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise earned nearly ₹20 crore net on Wednesday, December 25, at the Indian box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
With a net earning of ₹1109.85 crore, Pushpa 2 has piped Baahubali 2 to become India's No 1 film in terms of net collection.
However, with ₹1299.4 crore in gross collection, the Sukumar directorial is only the second biggest grosser in India currently, as Baahubali 2 ( ₹1416 crores) continues to maintain its hold at the Box Office.
MENAFN25122024007365015876ID1109030327
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.