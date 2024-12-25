Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Allu Arjun's Movie Pips Baahubali 2 To Become India's No 1 Film In Net Collection

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 India Collection Day 21 : The craze for Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna's starter Pushpa 2: The Rule has not staggered even on the 21st day of its release. The grand sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise earned nearly ₹20 crore net on Wednesday, December 25, at the Indian box office, according to tracker Sacnilk.



With a net earning of ₹1109.85 crore, Pushpa 2 has piped Baahubali 2 to become India's No 1 in terms of net collection.



However, with ₹1299.4 crore in gross collection, the Sukumar directorial is only the second biggest grosser in India currently, as Baahubali 2 ( ₹1416 crores) continues to maintain its hold at the Box Office.

















