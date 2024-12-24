Water-Based Coatings Market Trends: How Eco-Friendly Innovation Is Shaping The Future Of Coating Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Water Based Coating Research, 2032

- Eswara PrasadWIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The research report published by Allied Market Research says, The global water-based coatings market size was valued at $68.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $110.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032. Water-based coatings (also known as waterborne coatings) are coatings or paints that use water as the main solvent or carrier, rather than traditional organo-solvents. Water-based coatings have become increasingly popular in recent years because of their low levels of VOCs and low environmental impact compared to other types of coatings. Water acts as a medium that suspends pigments and binders and additives, making it easy to apply and dry. During the drying process, the water evaporates, leaving a solid film of coating material behind. Water-based coating is used in a variety of industries, including architecture, automotive, industrial, and furniture.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:The global water-based coatings market is attributed to the growth factor, including the lucrative use of the water-based coating in various end-use industries, the growing infrastructural development, and the rise in demand for environmentally friendly coating. On the other hand, the high production cost of water-based coatings limits the market growth to some extent. Furthermore, technological advancements provided a significant opportunity for the water-based coating market.Based on resin type, the acrylic segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global water-based coatings market and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing focus on sustainability and environmental regulations. Acrylic-based water-based coatings have lower volatile organic compound (VOC) content as compared to solvent-based coatings, making them more environmentally friendly and compliant with stringent regulations. However, the epoxy segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. Epoxy water-based coatings have experienced significant growth in the coating industry, driven by several key drivers and trends. These drivers and trends contribute to the increased adoption and demand for epoxy in water-based coatings. Epoxy is renowned for its exceptional performance properties, including high adhesion, durability, and chemical resistance.Based on application, the building and construction held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global water-based coatings market and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly construction practices. However, the automotive segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032. Due to the growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility in the automotive industry. Water-based coatings offer a lower environmental impact as compared to solvent-based coatings, as they contain reduced levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and hazardous air pollutants.Procure Complete Report (324 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global water-based coatings market and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2032. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032. The use of water-based coatings in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by several factors, making it a significant and trending choice for various industries. Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region have implemented government initiatives and regulations to promote sustainable practices and reduce environmental impact. These initiatives often include regulations on VOC emissions and environmental standards for coatings.Leading Market Players: –AkzoNobel N.V.PPG IndustriesAsian PaintsTeknos GroupBASF SEHempel A/SJotunArkemaBenjamin Moore & Co., Inc.Sika AGWant to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global water-based coatings market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Similar Reports:Water Treatment Technology Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030Bottled Water Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027Water Treatment Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032Water Softeners Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025Waterproofing Products Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.