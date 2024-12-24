Iran Cyberspace Council Votes To Lift Ban On Whatsapp: State Media

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tehran: Iran's top council responsible for safeguarding the internet voted Tuesday to lift a ban on the popular messaging application WhatsApp, which has been subject to restrictions for over two years, state reported.

"Ban on WhatsApp and Play was removed by unanimous vote of the members of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace," the official IRNA news agency said, adding "this is the first step in the plan to remove restrictions".

