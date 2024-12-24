Iran Cyberspace Council Votes To Lift Ban On Whatsapp: State Media
Date
12/24/2024 10:02:30 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Tehran: Iran's top council responsible for safeguarding the internet voted Tuesday to lift a ban on the popular messaging application WhatsApp, which has been subject to restrictions for over two years, state media reported.
"Ban on WhatsApp and google Play was removed by unanimous vote of the members of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace," the official IRNA news agency said, adding "this is the first step in the plan to remove restrictions".
MENAFN24122024000063011010ID1109027634
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.