Real Estate Registration E-Services Enhance Digital Experience

Doha, Qatar: Qatar continues to advance in adopting digital technologies to provide services with the aim of driving economic progress.

As part of its digital transformation plan, the of Justice (MoJ) seeks to employ new technologies and benefit from the country's advanced infrastructure in the field of communications and information to provide pioneering services that keep pace with the goals of the Third National Development Strategy.

Speaking on Qatar TV yesterday about the recently launched upgraded version of the SAK app, Dr. Khalid Al Mohannadi, a lawyer and legal expert, explained that providing electronic services comes within an integrated system for digital transformation at MoJ in an effort to improve the digital user experience.



SAK is the official application adopted by the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice in Qatar used to process e-services, which is a part of the Ministry's endeavours aimed to facilitate services and deliver them to the application users quickly and smartly.

“The comprehensive system of electronic services includes digital transformation in e-government and also the relationship between sustainable development and digitisation of transactions,” he said.

Highlighting Qatar's leap in electronic services in October 2024, Al Mohannadi mentioned the country's remarkable progress in the United Nations e-Government Development Index 2024, advancing from 78th to 53rd place among 193 countries. It also ranked fifth globally in the telecommunications infrastructure index, he said.

He added,“We are dealing with digital transformation, which is in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030. The electronic services system launched at the Ministry also comes as part of this strategy.”

He also cited the newly launched version of the Metrash application which was introduced just a week ago by the Ministry of Interior for smartphones, adding more services with fewer steps involved.

Al Mohannadi reiterated,“We are talking about the government's adoption of a digital transformation policy or the digitisation of transactions to achieve sustainable digital development. Today, it is impossible to talk about sustainable development without digital transformation.”

“Therefore, we are witnessing a new application that deals with all transactions related to real estate registration, power of attorney, attestation, mortgage, or anything related to property ownership. All of these systems come in line with e-government or digital transformation policies,” he added.“The upgraded version of the SAK application enables users to view detailed property and owner data by scanning the QR code on the title deed from within the application, MoJ stated in a post on its social media handle yesterday.

As part of the new real estate registration services package, you can view the location of the property in the GIS mapping system by scanning the QR code with your camera. The application provides the ability to complete a number of real estate registration transactions electronically, with the feature of receiving the title deed via the Qatar Post service.

The SAK application provides seamless access to the Absher service, the real estate appraiser application, in addition to real estate bulletins, laws, and regulations related to the real estate registration and documentation sector to keep pace with users' needs and facilitate their access to services and information, the post added.