Government Service Centers Provide Over 47,000 Services In November

Doha, Qatar: Government Service Centers provided a total of 47,212 services to citizens and residents of Qatar during the month of November 2024, according to the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB).

There are seven Government Service Centers spread across Qatar providing a number of government-related services to the public under one roof.

These service complexes are located at Al Hilal (C Ring Road near Cinema Signal); Al Rayyan, Al Shamal, Al Daayen (near Umm Qarn), Al Khor, The Pearl Island, and Al Wakrah.

These complexes provide various services related to government departments, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the Ministry of Interior (MoI), the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), the Ministry of Labour (MoL), the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), the Ministry of Municipality (MoM), the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), CGB, the Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC), the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority, and the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa).



“In line with the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau continues to work on following up on all services provided in government service centers. During the month of November 2024, government centers completed 47,212 services,” CGB said in a recent post on the X platform.

Al Hilal service complex topped the chart with 23,188 services provided during the month, followed by Al Rayyan center with 14,028 and Al Wakrah center with 3,955 services. The Pearl services center completed 3,730 services, Al Khor 1,300, Al Daayen 941, and Al Shamal 70.

“Government agencies in government service centers achieved a remarkable achievement during the month of November 2024. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs topped the list with 18,424 services, followed by the Ministry of Labor with 9,812 services, then the Ministry of Justice with 8,958 services,” CGB said.

Among other ministries and agencies, MoCI provided 4,933 services at the seven centers during the month; CGB provided 1,310 services, Kahramaa 1,141, General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority 181, MSDF 1,460, MoM 739, and SJC logged 254 services during the month.

Of the seven centers, Al Hilal, Al Rayyan, and Al Wakrah are open from 7:30 am to 6 pm, while the centers located at Al Shamal, The Pearl, Al Daayen, and Al Khore are open from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm. All the services provided by each entity at these centers or online are listed on the CGB website.

CGB has worked to enhance the quality of service delivery and improve user satisfaction. It has sought feedback and opinion of visitors to these centers, who can evaluate their experience with the service centers after completing the service via the screens available in the centers or the text messages they receive.

CGB aims to achieve the highest levels of organisational and administrative development and modernisation, to raise the level of civil human resources in government bodies, and to upgrade them. In appreciation of the efforts made, the CGB congratulated the employees who provided exceptional performance in government service centers during November.