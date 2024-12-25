HMC Wins Prestigious CIPD Middle East Award For Best Wellbeing Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's Human Resources Department has been honoured with the prestigious Best Wellbeing Program Award at the CIPD Middle East People Awards 2024, held recently at The Ritz-Carlton in Dubai.

This achievement marks a historic milestone, as HMC becomes the first organization from Qatar to receive this distinguished recognition, underscoring its commitment to creating a healthy and empowering workplace environment for its employees.



The award acknowledges HMC's innovative and holistic Employee Wellbeing and Wellness Framework, which integrates mental and physical health support, financial wellbeing initiatives, employee support programs, and social health initiatives. This comprehensive approach has played a pivotal role in transforming workplace wellness across Qatar's largest healthcare provider and beyond.

Established in October 2021, under the visionary guidance of Fatima Haidar H Abdulla, Chief of Business Services, the Employee Wellbeing and Wellness Section was founded with a clear mission: to create a holistic and healthy workplace environment that prioritizes the overall wellbeing of employees.

Speaking about this achievement, Mona Al Homaiddi, Acting Chief Human Resources Officer, said,“Winning this award reflects the dedication and collaborative efforts of our wellbeing team, who have worked tirelessly to build programs that support and empower our employees. This recognition is not just a milestone for HMC but also a testament to our leadership in workplace wellness across the region.”

Husameldin Ali Rudwan, Acting Executive Director of Employee Wellbeing, Engagement and Performance Management, added,“This award is a stepping stone for our continued journey to enhance employee wellness. Through our programs, we aim to create a healthier workplace environment that impacts not only our staff but also the broader healthcare community. We are proud to lead the way in shaping the future of workplace wellbeing in Qatar.”

HMC's award-winning wellbeing programs have also expanded beyond the corporation, supporting over 42,000 employees across HMC the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC). These programs have become a model of excellence, addressing diverse aspects of employee wellbeing through structured initiatives such as health education, mental health support, and employee engagement programmes.

As part of its vision, HMC aims to further enhance its wellbeing initiatives by incorporating advanced technologies, evidence-based interventions, and global collaborations. These efforts align with HMC's Healthcare Strategy 2024-2030, National Health Strategy 2024-2030, and Qatar's National Vision 2030 and reinforce HMC's role as a leader in workplace health and wellness.

This award is not only a recognition of HMC's relentless efforts but also an inspiration to continue striving for excellence, ensuring a healthier, happier, and more productive environment for healthcare professionals across Qatar.