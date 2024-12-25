Commercial Bank Named 'Best Digital Bank In The Middle East' By World Finance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, the most innovative digital in Qatar, proudly won“Best Digital Bank in the Middle East” prestigious award by World Finance.

This distinguished accolade is a testament to the Bank's ongoing commitment to providing innovative and customer-focused digital solutions that meet the evolving needs of the modern banking landscape.

Throughout the years, the Bank has pioneered and implemented advanced digital solutions aimed at streamlining banking operations, boosting efficiency, and providing customers with a seamless experience, all while upholding the highest standards of security.

Commenting on this award, Commercial Bank's Group Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Abraham, said:“At Commercial Bank, we believe in empowering our customers with innovative digital tools, setting new standards in convenience, security, and overall banking experience. This achievement reinforces our dedication to driving progress and delivering value for our clients in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Furthermore, Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking, said:“The 'Best Digital Bank in the Middle East' award is a proud testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity. This prestigious recognition sets us apart as a leader among banks and innovators in the region, highlighting our efforts to redefine the banking landscape. It inspires us to continuously embrace cutting-edge technology, delivering efficient, intuitive, and secure services that enhance the customer experience.”