Rashami Desai Visits Siddhivinayak Temple To Seek Blessings For Her New Movie

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Rashami Desai recently visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for her upcoming Gujarati film“Mom Tane Nai Samjay.”

Speaking about her upcoming movie, the 'Uttaran' shared,“By God's grace, the year 2024 has been a good and productive one for me. I've had a positive experience with releases and a busy shoot schedule. This is very special to me, as everything, from the character to the nuances, is quite different from what I've done in the past. I am so excited to have a release in the very first month of 2025.”

Rashami added,“Gujarati content has improved so much over time, and I am so glad and happy to be doing a film in Gujarati. I'm looking forward to the release and I'm hopeful the audience will enjoy it when it hits theatres.”

A few days ago, the trailer for“Mom Tane Nai Samjay” was released on social media. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Desai wrote,“In today's world, no one understands a mother's feelings, they simply say, 'Mom, you won't understand.' Presenting the most awaited official trailer of our upcoming Gujarati film #MomTaneNaiSamjay. The film is releasing all over India on 10th January 2025.”

This project will be the actress' first major release of 2025.

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai, who began her acting career in regional language films, made her television debut with Raavan in 2006. She rose to fame with her portrayal of Tapasya Thakur in Colors TV's longest-running soap opera,“Uttaran” (2009-2014). The actress is also known for her roles in shows like“Dil Se Dil Tak”,“Naagin 4,” and“Naagin 6.” Rashami also participated in“Bigg Boss 13” and“Bigg Boss 15.”

In addition, she took part in reality shows such as“Zara Nachke Dikha 2,”“Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5,”“Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6,” and“Nach Baliye 7.”

Rashami also ventured into stand-up comedy with reality shows like“Comedy Circus Mahasangram,”“Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala,”“Kahaani Comedy Circus Ki," and“Comedy Nights Live.”