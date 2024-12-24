Medical Automation Market Size To Surge To US$ 126.48 Billion Achieving A Remarkable 9.3% CAGR By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The surge in hospital admissions for many cures, such as detrimental cures, is driving the demand.

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Our medical automation market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the medical automation market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 9.3%, the market was valued at USD 52.15 billion in 2024. It is ready to grow to USD 126.48 billion by 2034.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Market Introduction:Medical automation is the application of automated technologies and structures to smooth and enhance procedures in the arena of medical care. Its objective is to decrease manual workload, lessen human mistakes, and maximize productivity in several areas of the medical field through automation.Medical automation has enhanced productivity in patient observation and follow up. With connected devices and sensors, real-time data can be gathered on the health of patients, such as heart rate, blood pressure, and glucose level, among others. Rising hospital admissions because of growing detrimental illnesses are pushing the medical automation market growth.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Market Drivers and Opportunities:Technological Progressions: The market is anticipated to grow notably due to technological progressions. Inventions in fields such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning render them more productive and precise. In April 2024, Augmedix instigated Augmedix Go, a productive AI-powered medical documentation commodity targeted to mechanize time-consuming documentation in the course of point of care, boosting the demand for medical automation market growth.Growing Usage of Telehealth: The growing usage of telehealth is pushing the demand for automated systems to handle patient data and ease virtual consultations. As per the Centers for Disease Control, 37% of grown-ups in the US engaged in telemedicine in 2021, signifying a notable shift towards distant healthcare. Additional persons are resorting to telemedicine for its comfort and approach, which is subsequently growing the demand for progressive medical automation solutions.Growing Number of Elderly Patients: The growing aggregate of elderly patients needing intricate mediation and handling prolonged medical data is generating an elevated demand for automated systems. As per the National Institute of Library in India, 21% of elderly adults register as having at least one detrimental condition, which highlights the requirement for productive healthcare solutions.Segmental Analysis:.The medical automation market segmentation is based on type, end use, and region..By type analysis, the therapeutic automation segment held the largest market share. This is due to the growing demand for automation in medication and treatment handling of detrimental illnesses..By end-use analysis, the hospital and diagnostics segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to hospitals being reinforced with an extensive aggregate of resources, such as resourceful experts, to manage the intricate system.Inquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Who Makes Medical Automation?.Accuray Incorporated.Tecan Trading AG.Medtronic.Swisslog Holding AG.GE Healthcare.Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc..Stryker.Siemens.Koninklijke Philips N.V..Danaher Corporation.Zimmer BiometRegional Overview:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the medical automation market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the surge in the aggregate of hospitals in the region. As per the American Hospital Association, presently, 6120 hospitals are functioning in the US, underscoring a notable augmentation in the hospitals.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's government spending on healthcare fuels the regional market expansion.FAQs:How much is the medical automation market?The market size was valued at USD 52.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 126.48 billion by 2034.What is the growth rate of the medical automation market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during 2025–2034.Which region held the largest market share?North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2024.Which segment, in terms of type, is expected to register a notable CAGR in the global market during 2025-2034?The therapeutic automation segment is expected to experience a significant CAGR in the global market during the forecast period.Browse More Research Reports:Medical Batteries Market:Metastatic Lung Adenocarcinoma Treatment Market:Blood Pressure Cuffs Market:Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market:Surgical Sponges Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. 