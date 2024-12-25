Qatar's Younousse, Tijan Climb To 8Th In World Rankings

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's ace beach volleyball pair, Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan has advanced to eighth place in the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Rankings, accumulating 5,500 points.

The Swedish duo, David Åhman and Jonatan Hellvig lead the rankings with 7,660 points, followed by Norway's Anders Mol and Christian Sorum in second place with 7,400 points.

Germany's Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler hold third place with 6,980 points, while the Dutch duo, Stefan Boermans and Yorick de Groot, are in fourth place.

In the previous month's rankings, the Qatari stars were in ninth place.

Recently, the Qatari team secured the bronze medal at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals, organized by Aspire Zone Foundation in collaboration with the Qatar Volleyball Federation.