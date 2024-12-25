'Doesn't Siddaramaiah Feel Moral Obligation,' Says BJP On Proposal To Name Road After K'taka CM 

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 25 (IANS) Reacting to a proposal to name a stretch of road after Chief Siddaramaiah, who is a prime accused in the MUDA case, the Karnataka BJP on Wednesday slammed him, questioning whether the CM does not feel a moral obligation.

BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra said, "The Mysore kingdom was built and nurtured by the kings and rulers of Mysore. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided to name a road after himself which has the name of great royal lineage."

"How procedural and reasonable is it for the Mysuru City Corporation, which currently has no elected representatives, to make such a decision," Vijayendra said.

"Does the Chief Minister, while being in power and attempting to establish his name, not feel a moral obligation? Such actions can only be observed in administrations reminiscent of Tughlaq's rule," he slammed.

Objections are raised over the proposal for naming a road after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru city by the local city corporation against the backdrop of allegations against him in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

The Mysuru City Corporation has recently given an advertisement in newspapers inviting objections to its proposal of naming the stretch of the road between Sri Laxminarayana Swamy temple to Metagalli Royal Inn Junction in Mysuru as 'Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga'.

The advertisement was published on December 13 and the corporation has invited the public to submit objections within 30 days in writing.

Reacting to the development, Bhanu Mohan, President of the Parisara Samrakshana Samithi, in her letter to the Mysuru City Corporation, said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is currently facing an investigation by the Mysuru Lokayukta.

"In this case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is named as the accused number one. It would give a bad message to the society to name the public road in the name of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah under these circumstances," she said.

"Against this backdrop, I am making this submission of objections and request not to name the road after CM Siddaramaiah until the court trial is over and the verdict is given. If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah comes out clean, then the proposal of naming the road after him could be considered," she demanded.

Bhanu Mohan has also attached the case details and FIR along with her submission.

The petitioner in the MUDA case, Snehamayi Krishna said that he is surprised with the decision of the Mysuru City Corporation to take a decision to name the public road after the accused number one who is charged under various columns and acts.

CM Siddaramaiah is facing an investigation by Lokayukta and the Enforcement Directorate in the MUDA case for allegedly getting 14 sites allotted to his family by violating all rules.