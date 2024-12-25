First Round Of Al Shaqab International League This Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The first round of the Al Shaqab International Showjumping League, which is a qualifier for the FEI Group Seven Championship Final for the categories of Juniors, Young Riders and Youth – is scheduled to take place this Friday and Saturday at the Longines Outdoor Arena at Al Shaqab.

The Al Shaqab International League promises to be an exceptional sporting event showcasing the skills of riders in showjumping competitions.

The objectives of the league are to create a distinguished for riders from various categories, focusing on providing opportunities for young riders, juniors, youth and all riders in general.

Registration for the first Al Shaqab International League is open to all members of the Al Shaqab Academy and external riders.

The competition will include various categories for different age groups in showjumping.

The local categories are as follows: Introductory Class 1 (Height 40 cm); Introductory Class 2 (Height 60 cm); Introductory Class 3 (Height 80 cm); Small Tour (Height 110cm); Amateurs (Height 105 cm)

The international categories are as follows: Future Champions – Ages 12 to 14 (Height 105 cm - 110 cm), qualifying for the FEI Group Seven Championship Final; Junior Champions – Ages 14 to 18 (Height 115 cm - 120 cm), qualifying for the FEI Group Seven Championship Final; Youth Champions – Ages 16 to 21 (Height 125 cm - 130 cm), qualifying for the FEI Group Seven Championship Final; Al Shaqab Champions - Open Class (Height 130 cm - 135 cm) CSI1*

For detailed information about the Al Shaqab International Showjumping League, including registration details and the competition schedule, visit the official Al Shaqab website at and social media platforms.