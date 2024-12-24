Videoproc Converter AI 7.9 Major Update Meets Christmas: New AI Tools To Restore Faces, Colorize, And Upscale Images

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VideoProc Converter AI 7.9

VideoProc Converter AI 7.9 major update released with New Image AI: Face Restoration, Image Colorizer, and Gen-Detail v3 model.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digiarty Software just unveiled its Christmas Event to celebrate the major update of VideoProc Converter AI v7.9, AI-powered one-stop converter, enhancer, and processing software. This version added new AI tools for Face Restoration and Image Colorizing, alongside better-performing V3 image upscaling models, empowering users to restore old photos, fix blurry faces, colorize monochrome images, and upscale images to 4K/10K with natural details and clarity.

During the pre-releasing stage, early testers were impressed by the new AI Face Restoration and Colorizing features, and they praised the image clarity and details achieved with the updated v3 upscaling models, which take image enhancement to a whole new level. Now, with the official release available to the public, the VideoProc team is thrilled to invite users to experience these new AI features of VideoProc Converter AI at holiday prices, with savings of up to 83%.

Learn more about VideoProc Christmas Event:

VideoProc Converter AI Christmas Event

The event offers up to 67% off on lifetime licenses of VideoProc Converter AI, and bonus free gifts of media software. Additionally, customers can save up to 83% on exclusive software bundles, including bonus flagship AI tools from Digiarty Software: Aiarty Image Enhancer for batch image upscaling, Aiarty Image Matting for background removal, and more.

These tools are perfect for personal projects, e-commerce businesses, photographers, and anyone looking to improve their multimedia processing with great efficiency.

"This season, as families come together to make new memories, VideoProc Converter AI lets everyone restore those old family photos, colorize black-and-white memories, and bring clarity back to blurry faces in those precious moments," said Angie Tane, Marketing Manager of VideoProc. "It's the perfect way to revive memories with greater detail and vibrancy using VideoProc Converter AI full version."

New Image AI Module in VideoProc Converter AI

Besides updating Gen-Detail and Real Smooth Model from V2 to V3 for improved performance in image enhancement and upscaling, V7.9 also integrated advanced AI tech for face restoration and image colorizing into the new Image AI module.

AI Face Restoration:

. Use Advanced AI algorithms to recover faces from blurry, blocky, and stained photos.

. Restore with high-fidelity natural facial details and remove blemishes, acne, and creases.

. Enhance portraits, group shots, old photos, AI art, and low-quality images.

. Combine with the updated Gen-Detail v3 model for 4X upscaling with realistic details for skin textures, eyelashes, lips, hair, and more.

AI Image Colorizer:

. Colorize black-and-white, monochrome, faded, or sepia photos for lifelike vibrancy.

. Accurately predict colors for skins, objects, clothing, and landscapes for more realistic results.

. HyperColor and DeepColor models catering to different colorization preferences.

. Make old photos feel new again.

With these new tools, VideoProc Converter AI continues to evolve into a fully-fledged AI Media Enhancer and Processing software, with dedicated modules for Super Resolution Video AI, Image AI, Audio AI, and classic video, audio, and image toolkit to convert, edit, and process media files.

About VideoProc Converter AI:

Learn more about the Christmas Event:

Viola Nee

Digiarty Software Inc.

+86 28 8513 4884

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.