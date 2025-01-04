2025 COMSTECH Awards For Excellence Open Applications, Announces Higher Education Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 4 (Petra) - of Higher Education and Scientific Research on Saturday announced applications are now open to compete in COMSTECH Excellence Awards for Researchers and Scientists for the year 2025.In a statement, the ministry indicated that the awards are conferred by the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), which is granted every two years to recognize "outstanding" achievements in the science and field within member states.The statement said the awards will bear a certificate signed by the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan/COMSTECH Chairman.The ministry indicated that the awards are granted in the following areas: COMSTECH Lifetime Contribution Awards in the Fields of Biology and Chemistry (cash prize of $8,000 each), Awards for Excellence in Science and Technology, and Award for Young Researchers (under 40 years of age by 31-3-2025) worth $4,000.Other prizes also go to the Best Scientific Book (published by an international publishing house during 2023-2024) at a value of $4,000, Patent Award (patents registered during the past five years) at $4,000, Best Research Paper in the Fields of Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics, at $2,500 each, and Award for Excellence in Scientific Communication, at $2,500.The ministry stated that the last date for receiving applications is 31-3-2025.Applications can be submitted and more details can be obtained on the link: