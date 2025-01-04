531 Get Jordanian Nationality By Investment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 4 (Petra) -- Some 531 foreigners with existing investments in Jordan have obtained the Jordanian nationality by the end of 2024, a source at the Interior said on Saturday.Those have submitted original applications to an ad hoc technical committee of the Ministry of Investment, including representatives of concerned parties. which verified they met valid terms an criteria, and passed its recommendations to a ministerial panel, and then to the Council of Ministers that took the final decision, it said.The source said the government is keen to carry out the Economic Modernization Vision's initiatives through providing incentives and facilities to attract foreign direct investment and maintain existing investments.Among the incentives, it said, is giving investors privileges, including the opportunity to obtain the Jordanian citizenship or a renewable residency of up to five years for them and their families, to ensure a stable life and encouraging environment to focus on their businesses.Other incentives include free movement inside and outside the country, basic services, such as health and education, and possibly including family members (parents, spouse, and children) in the residency or citizenship, it said.It pointed out that new investments will generate job opportunities, improve revenues, and help address economic challenges that is positively reflected in the lives of citizens through improving the standard of living, propping up development, and achieving growth rates targeted by the Economic Modernization Vision.