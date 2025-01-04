PSG's Donnarumma Fit To Face Monaco After Bad Face Injury

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Paris St Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could return to action when the French champions play AS Monaco in the Trophee des Champions (French Super Cup) at the 974 in Doha on Sunday, coach Luis Enrique said, after the Italian keeper was sidelined while recovering from a face injury. PSG came back from 2-1 down to win 4-2 at Monaco in on Dec 18 but they had to replace Donnarumma midway through the first half after a dangerous challenge by Monaco defender Wilfried Singo left the keeper with a gashed face.

The 25-year-old Italian needed to be urgently stitched up by the club doctor on the pitch to stop the bleeding, and has not played since.“All three goalkeepers are fit to play and available for Monday,” Luis Enrique told a press conference in Doha on Saturday.“There is no problem concerning any of them, any of the three could play. I will decide tomorrow who will. Everyone is in good shape, and we have one more training session.”

The Spanish coach has brought his entire team to Doha, including some of the players who had been rumoured to leave Paris during the January transfer window.“It seemed interesting to me to leave together to start the year and the second part of the season together,” Luis Enrique said.

“It's a final, which is always a special game with a title at stake, so that means the more united we are, the better. The (league) game against Monaco was an excellent match for the supporters,” Luis Enrique added.

“We had control from the beginning. Despite that, Monaco made a good start to the second half. It's normal that there are certain phases against such a team. The result reflected the fact that we were better but it's true that the game was open. I expect a good match tomorrow.”

The 54-year-old said that, with Sunday's game being a final, emotions were guaranteed to run high.“It's a final between the two best teams in the championship, so of course it will be difficult,” Enrique said.“We will need to be at a high level to beat Monaco. (But) we are motivated, prepared, and looking forward to the game tomorrow.”

Trophee des Champions game is the traditional curtain-raiser to the French campaign. PSG is on course to win an 11th Ligue 1 title in the last 13 seasons, while victory on Sunday would see them claim the French Super Cup for the 11th time in 12 years.

The match usually pits the champions against the French Cup winners, but PSG won both trophies last season and so Ligue 1 runners-up Monaco were chosen as their challengers. PSG won 4-2 in Monaco in Ligue 1 just before the recent mid-season break and will be favourites to come out on top again, especially given the surroundings. With their comeback victory at Monaco, PSG extended their unbeaten run in the league this season to 16 games. Alongside Serie A side Juventus, the French champions are the only unbeaten team remaining in Europe's top five leagues in this campaign. Third-placed Monaco trail the Ligue 1 leaders by 10 points.

Meanwhile, Monaco coach Adi Huetter, who has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him in the principality until June 2027, was hopeful of beating PSG on Sunday.“Three weeks ago, we faced them, and it was tough, but we were close. We lacked a bit of luck. It's a new match, and while PSG have their strengths, we have ours,” Huetter said.

The 54-year-old Austrian arrived at Monaco in summer 2023 and guided the club to a second-place finish and Champions League football during his first term in charge. His contract was set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season.

“I am very happy and proud to be a part of this project,” Huetter said of extending his contract at the Stade Louis II. Huetter's time in charge of the principality side has been marked by an attacking brand of football, as well as the promotion of young players from Monaco's academy into the first team. His win-rate over the course of the 60 matches he has overseen in all competitions stands at almost 60 percent.

