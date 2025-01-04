5 People Killed, Injured In Afghanistan Last Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week, Azerbaijan stressed prompting engagement with Afghanistan; a firefight took place between Afghan and Pakistani security forces on Duran Line in Khost's Alisher district the renewed call for ban on women employment in NGOs but the UN demanded this step to be revoked.

Major events of past week



Skirmish between Afghan and Pakistani security forces in Khost: Local sources

We want cordial ties with Kabul besides tension on Duran Line: Islamabad

Badakhshan rejected presence of Pakistani forces in Wakhan

Putin signs law temporarily banning terrorist groups

Baku interested to promote political interaction with Kabul Economy ministry again stress ban of women employment in NGOs but the UN called for its revocation

Casualties

One person was killed and four others injure in Afghanistan last week.

Four people were superficially injured in a bomb blast on a road near Shaikh Zahid Hospital in Kabul last week, police said.

One person was killed in the Jabal Seraj district of Parwan province and military equipment were recovered from the house of a person who was accused of the murder.

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News. Some incidents may have gone unreported or sources could have provided incorrect figures.

In the previous week 54 people were killed and 41 others injured in Afghanistan.

Before the regime change in 2021, hundreds of civilians, insurgents and security personnel would be killed and maimed every week.

Durand line Skrimish

Last week, Afghan forces retaliated to mortar shelling from Pakistan, but the clash has come to an end, local sources in southeastern Khost province said.

A local government source said Pakistani forces fired rockets into Dabgi area of Alisher district, prompting Afghan forces to retaliate.

The Islamic Emirate has not yet officially commented on the clash that came a few days after Afghan and Pakistani forces clashed in the said area.

The previous week, the Afghan Ministry of National Defense said that several points across the imaginary Durand line from of the country were targeted in retaliation for attacks on“the hideouts and centers of the evil elements and their supporters” who were organizing attacks in Afghanistan.

The statement follows a series of violent exchanges between the two neighbors. Tensions spiked after Pakistani airstrikes targeted a refugee camp in Afghanistan's Paktika Province earlier this month. The Afghan government claimed the strikes killed 52 people, including women and children.

Moscow had voiced concern over the escalation of tensions on the Pakistani-Afghan border, urging both sides to show restraint and resolve differences through dialogue.

Last week, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zahra Baloch said that this country believed in diplomacy and wanted friendly ties with Kabul.

Cash demand and IEA response

According to reports, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif had alleged that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan had requested $36 million from Islamabad to relocate the TTP affiliates from areas near the Durand Line to other remote areas of Afghanistan.

However, reacting to Asif's remarks, Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, said in an audio clip:“We reject this claim. The Islamic Emirate has made no such request to Pakistan. It is regrettable that high-level Pakistani officials are making such claims.”

Pakistani forces in Wakhan

Last week, some Pakistani media reported that Pakistani forces have captured some strategic areas in Wakhan district of Badakhshan.

But Badakhshan Police Chief Azizullah said defence and security forces are stationed in Wakhan and there was no movement of Pakistani forces in this area noticed.

He stressed Afghan forces would not allow any country to enter Afghanistan's territory.

The Wakhan Corridor, located on the imaginary Durand Line in the Wakhan District of Badakhshan, is a strategic region of the country that connects Afghanistan with China and Tajikistan.

Putin signs law temporarily banning terrorist groups

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly signed a law that temporarily bans the activities of organizations on the country's terrorist list.

The Russian parliament had earlier passed a law that would normalize relations with the caretaker government of Afghanistan.

Baku's interest in promoting political engagement with Kabul

Last week, Azerbaijan's Ambassador in Kabul Ilham Mammadov has expressed his country's willingness to expand political engagement with Afghanistan.

He expressed the desire at a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai here, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) wrote on its X handle.

Ban on women's employment in NGOs and reactions

Last week, The Ministry of Economy (MoE) has reiterated its directive to domestic and foreign NGOs to suspend female Afghan staffers.

The ministry warned violations of the orders could lead to the suspension of the NGOs involved and the revocation of their licenses.

Two years ago, MoE ordered all non-governmental organisations to halt the employment of women until further notice.

In response the UN Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) said :“We are deeply alarmed after the de facto authorities announced they'll revoke licenses of NGOs employing Afghan women, no country can progress while excluding half of its population from public life. The de facto authorities must change course.”

As part of the humanitarian aid , last week South Korea announced $5 million aid for Afghanistan.

