Crown Prince Offers Condolences On Princess Majda Passing
1/4/2025 11:03:36 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 4 (Petra) – His Royal Highness crown prince
Al Hussein bin Abdullah II extended his condolences on Saturday on the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Majda Ra'ad, the wife of His Royal Highness Prince Ra'ad bin Zeid.
During his visit to the Greater Amman Hall at Al Hussein Youth City to offer his condolences, accompanied by several members of the Royal Family, the Crown Prince expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family, praying to the Almighty to grant the late Princess His vast mercy and to rest her soul in eternal peace.
