Youth Minister Honors Equestrian Abdullah Hourani

1/4/2025 11:03:33 PM
Amman, Jan. 4 (Petra) – Minister
of Youth, Yazan Shdeifat, honored equestrian Abdullah Hourani on Saturday, in recognition of his numerous local and international achievements in equestrian sports, which have brought pride to Jordan on various global platforms.
Shdeifat emphasized that Jordanian youth have achieved significant accomplishments across various fields, particularly in sports. He highlighted the importance of young people harnessing their abilities and energy
in both individual and team sports.
For his part, Hourani expressed his gratitude to the Minister of Youth for the recognition, noting that such an honor serves as motivation for him and his peers to achieve even greater success.
