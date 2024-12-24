‘Sangee’ Poster Shows Sharib Hashmi Taking A Flight

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) The digital poster of the upcoming 'Sangee', which stars Sharib Hashmi, was unveiled on Tuesday. The poster on social revealed the star cast of the film including Sanjay Bishnoi, Shyamraj Patil, Vidya Malvade, and Gaurav More in lead roles.

Talking about the film, Sharib Hashmi said,“'Sangee' is a film very close to my heart, and unveiling the poster digitally is a wonderful way to connect directly with the audience. The poster encapsulates the soul of the story, and I'm thrilled for everyone to see what we've been working on”.

Director Sumit Kulkarni said,“This digital launch is a reflection of how cinema continues to evolve and embrace technology. Sangee is a film that speaks to the heart, and this poster is just the beginning of an incredible journey. I am grateful for the dedication and passion of our entire team”.

Produced by Armoks Media Pvt Ltd, Yantrana Films, and presented by Supreme Motion Pictures and Satyam Jewellers, the film is directed by Sumit Kulkarni and written by Thopte Vijaysinh Sarjerao.

Rohhan Bhosale, Arun Prabhudesai, Pintu Saw, Monica Prabhudesai, Pratik Thakur, and Sumit Kulkarni. Lalasaheb Shinde, Rajendra Shinde, and Rahul Kiranraj Chopra serve as co-producers on the film.

Sharib Hashmi is best known for portraying J.K. Talpade in the Prime Video series 'The Family Man' for which he won several awards including a Filmfare OTT Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

He worked behind the scenes in 'MTV Roadies' season 2. In 2008, he appeared in Slumdog Millionaire, which became an Oscar-winning movie. In 2012, he obtained a major role in 'Filmistaan', alongside Inaamulhaq and Kumud Mishra. He played a supporting role in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', which starred Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

The film is set to release in cinemas on January 17, 2025.