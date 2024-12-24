Ukrainian forces capture 11 Russian troops, including Belarusian citizen, without firing a shot

(MENAFN) Fighters from the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces' 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade, along with other forces, apprehended 11 Russian troops, one of them was identified as a Belarussian citizen. According to Ukrinform, the Brigade disseminated this information on and uploaded a video.



"This happened in one instance and without a single shot being fired, as the frightened invaders, upon being surrounded, dropped their weapons and bowed their heads before the Ukrainian soldiers. It was revealed that among these 'Ocean's Eleven' was a Belarusian citizen, who had been deceived into becoming fertilizer for the Ukrainian soil," the post stated.



During the offensive operation in the Brigade's area of responsibility, the enemy lost 12 armored vehicles and 50 infantrymen.



As previously reported by Ukrinform, fighters from the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade apprehended four Russian servicemen in Russia's Kursk province.



MENAFN24122024000045016953ID1109027317