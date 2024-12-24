Liquid Mushroom Market Is Expected To Rise At CAGR Of 6% To Reach US$ 15.74 Billion By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing Popularity of Plant-based Diets Creating Bullish Sentiments for Liquid Mushroom Growth

Rockville, MD, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, revenue of the global liquid mushroom market is analyzed to touch US$ 8.79 billion in 2024 and thereafter forecasted to reach US$ 15.74 billion by 2034-end. One of the main factors contributing to the growth of the global market is the increasing acceptance of plant-based diets.

Liquid mushrooms are becoming more popular as a healthy and nutrient-dense meal ingredient option. Because liquid mushroom products are high in vitamins, minerals, and bioactive substances, more customers prefer them as a supplement or medication substitute that is not produced from plants.

Above all, consumers who are concerned about their fitness choose these items over conventional dietary supplements and medications as they are made from plants. In addition to their health benefits, mushrooms are sourced sustainably, which makes liquid mushroom products a popular option for people embracing a plant-based diet.

Sales of liquid mushroom products are high in the North American region due to the increasing popularity of plant-based diets and meals. The use of mushrooms for medicinal purposes has a long history in East Asia. Due to their cultural significance and health benefits, liquid mushroom products are becoming increasingly recognized in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global liquid mushroom market is forecasted to expand at 6% CAGR through 2034.

Worldwide sales of conventional liquid mushrooms are estimated at US$ 8 billion in 2024.

North America is projected to account for 3% of the global market share by 2034.

The market in East Asia is evaluated to generate revenue worth US$ 3.64 billion by the end of 2034.

China is approximated to hold a 9% revenue share of the East Asia market in 2024. The market in South Korea is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2024 and 2034.

“Leading liquid mushroom manufacturing companies are coming up with new mixes and formulations, such as mixing them with other practical substances, to cater to a wider client base and adjust to shifting consumer preferences,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Liquid Mushroom Market:

Key players in the liquid mushroom market are Tyroler Glucksplize, Natura Mushrooms, Catskill Fungi, FNG Fungi, Mushroom Science, Amines Biotech Pvt Ltd., Mahogany Organics Pvt. Ltd., Elite Ingredients, Mushroom Mountain, LOOV Organic, Planetary Herbals, Hawaii Pharma.

Conventional Liquid Mushrooms Gaining Traction Worldwide:

Compared to organic liquid mushrooms, the demand for conventional is growing faster due to supply and cost concerns. Because conventional liquid mushroom products are free from the stringent laws and certifications typically connected with organic farming, they are less expensive. Their accessibility and cost are rising because of this reason.

Other than this, organic mushrooms are readily available in the market due to their larger size of cultivation and ease of sourcing. Although organic mushrooms have two advantages such as they grow with fewer pesticides and are environmentally sustainable. Because of these benefits, consumers who are willing to spend money on natural products are selecting organic liquid mushroom products more.

Liquid Mushroom Industry News:

MegaFood announced the launch of its first plant-powered mushroom supplement line in August 2024, which is backed by research and incorporates clinically tested botanicals into its formulations. MegaFood is a 1% for the Planet member and a recognized B Corporation that makes supplements from genuine food.

