عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, As Sports Nation, Confirms Its Strength In Various International Competitions: President

Azerbaijan, As Sports Nation, Confirms Its Strength In Various International Competitions: President


12/24/2024 6:07:46 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “2024 was a successful year for Azerbaijani sports. Azerbaijani athletes represented our country with dignity in international competitions, winning nearly 1,700 medals.”

Azernews reports that President Ilham Aliyev said this while addressing the ceremony dedicated to the sports results of 2024.

“This demonstrates that our sports are developing, a new generation of athletes is emerging, and Azerbaijan, as a sports nation, confirms its strength in various international competitions,” the head of state emphasized.

MENAFN24122024000195011045ID1109027065


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search