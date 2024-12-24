Azerbaijan, As Sports Nation, Confirms Its Strength In Various International Competitions: President
“2024 was a successful year for Azerbaijani sports. Azerbaijani
athletes represented our country with dignity in international
competitions, winning nearly 1,700 medals.”
Azernews reports that President Ilham Aliyev
said this while addressing the ceremony dedicated to the sports
results of 2024.
“This demonstrates that our sports are developing, a new
generation of athletes is emerging, and Azerbaijan, as a sports
nation, confirms its strength in various international
competitions,” the head of state emphasized.
