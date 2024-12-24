Azerbaijan, As Sports Nation, Confirms Its Strength In Various International Competitions: President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “2024 was a successful year for Azerbaijani sports. Azerbaijani athletes represented our country with dignity in international competitions, winning nearly 1,700 medals.”

Azernews reports that President Ilham Aliyev said this while addressing the ceremony dedicated to the sports results of 2024.

“This demonstrates that our sports are developing, a new generation of is emerging, and Azerbaijan, as a sports nation, confirms its strength in various international competitions,” the head of state emphasized.