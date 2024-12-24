AIMA Technology Welcomes Top U.S. Dealers To Shape The Future Together

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The delegation first toured AIMA's state-of-the-art factory in Tianjin. Aima Technology

possesses production factories with extremely high levels of intelligent Additionally, AIMA has integrated advanced technologies such as AI visual recognition and established a CNAS-certified laboratory, maintaining its leadership in intelligent transformation. During the tour, the dealers were deeply impressed by AIMA's cutting-edge technology, large-scale production capabilities, and relentless pursuit of excellence in product development and manufacturing. They expressed that this rare visit not only enhanced their understanding of AIMA but also strengthened their confidence in promoting AIMA products as a symbol of outstanding performance and exceptional quality to their customers.

Furthermore, AIMA Technology's R&D team engaged in in-depth discussions with the dealers regarding the new models AIMA EBIKE plans to launch in 2025. The dealers test-rode prototypes of the latest models and shared their innovative insights. They expressed high praise for AIMA's product innovation capabilities and market acumen, recognizing these as key factors that distinguish AIMA in the industry.

Later, the dealers joined AIMA Technology's team to witness the rollout of the 10,000th AIMA E-Bike. This milestone moment showcased AIMA's exceptional manufacturing strength and market influence. The dealers were inspired and expressed strong confidence in the promising future of their partnership with AIMA.

This visit from the top-tier U.S. dealer delegation not only deepened mutual trust and friendship but also injected new momentum into AIMA's ambition to become a leader in the U.S. E-Bike industry by focusing on the IBD channel. Looking ahead, AIMA Technology will continue to strive to provide market-leading performance and quality, enhancing its product development and manufacturing capabilities while working hand-in-hand with global dealers to create an even brighter future.

