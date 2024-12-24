Neptune Anticipates Greater Significance Of Generative AI, Security, Mobile Platforms In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities will be extensively integrated into low-code platforms, enabling developers to automate repetitive tasks, improve code quality, assist with documentation and learning, and accelerate the development process.

AI-driven low-code platforms will begin to incorporate advanced security features , like real-time threat detection, automated vulnerability scanning, and compliance monitoring, to ensure that applications built on these platforms remain secure, resilient, and bias-free.

Low-code / no-code development is expected to expand to include more industries and use cases , and tools will continue to evolve and address the unique challenges these industries face. Companies will turn to platforms for further advancements in low-code development for mobile platforms , improving efficiency and productivity across industries.

With the time-consuming processes and methodologies of traditional software development, low-code application development is gaining popularity as it allows organizations to rapidly deploy and deliver solutions, bridging the gap between IT professionals and business users. Neptune provides an easier way to design, build, deploy, and maintain SAP and other enterprise apps so that companies remain competitive in a mobile-first world.

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software provides a leading app development platform that empowers businesses to easily create digital solutions that simplify complex enterprise processes for SAP & beyond. For decades, they've pioneered advancements in no-code, low-code, pro-code and AI-driven application development. They help businesses to accelerate their digital enterprise's innovation and execution while maximizing ROI through optimized technology and processes.

With a focus on bridging the gap between business and IT, they enable tech teams, business counterparts, and operations to easily build and deliver custom solutions that drive enterprise innovation at scale and with ease.

Neptune has been named a Top 50 Best Software in G2 Inc.'s Software Development Awards and made it into the Gartner Magic Quadrant year after year.

Today, Neptune boasts a global reach, serving over 800 companies and impacting more than 5 million end-users and developers worldwide with easy-to-use corporate applications.

