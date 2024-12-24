Brighton College Dubai Excels In TIMSS 2023, Setting New Benchmarks In Mathematics And Science Education

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 23rd December 2024: Brighton College Dubai

is proud to announce its outstanding performance in the prestigious TIMSS 2023 (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study), a global benchmark for academic excellence in Mathematics and Science. This achievement solidifies the College's commitment to delivering exceptional education and reinforces its position as one of the top-performing school groups across the UAE.

The TIMSS 2023 report contained global benchmarks from more than 50 countries, featuring 9,500 Grade 4/Year 5 students from 185 private schools and 8,500 Grade 8/Year 9 students from 159 private schools across Dubai.

This involvement makes TIMSS 2023 one of the most comprehensive international assessments of mathematics and science achievement.

Brighton College Dubai's TIMSS 2023 results were particularly impressive when compared to the high average benchmarks set by Dubai's private schools:



Year 5 Mathematics: 613 (vs. 564 average)

Year 9 Mathematics: 614 (vs. 561 average)

Year 5 Science: 606 (vs. 571 average) Year 9 Science: 612 (vs. 563 average)

These results underscore Brighton College Dubai's commitment to academic excellence and its strong track record in mathematics and science education.

Mr. Simon Crane ,

Head Master

of Brighton College Dubai said:

'Our exceptional performance in TIMSS 2023 reflects the dedication of our pupils, the expertise of our teachers, and the unwavering support of our College community. It is a testament to the strength of our academic framework and our forward-thinking approach to education. The results demonstrate our core values of confidence, curiosity, and our commitment to providing a world-class education that inspires future success.'

This notable performance in TIMSS 2023 aligns with Brighton College Dubai's recent A-Level results, where almost half of all grades were A*/A, enabling pupils to secure places at top global universities such as Imperial College London, University College London, Durham University, and the University of Edinburgh.

Brighton College Dubai's recognition in the TIMSS 2023 results represents a significant milestone, further highlighting the College's excellence in mathematics and science education. It sets a new benchmark for academic achievement, innovation, and personal growth, in line with the UAE's vision for educational excellence.