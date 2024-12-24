A Winter Full Of Surprises: The Snow Kingdom Takes Over Bawabat Al Sharq Mall!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Sunday, December 22th, 2024 – Abu Dhabi, UAE. Every season reveals new surprises at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall. However, there's always something extra that winter brings along with its warm family gatherings and ongoing celebrations.

Visitors to Bawabat Al Sharq Mall anticipate the delightful winter experiences they get to enjoy with their loved ones every year at the mall, creating the best memories together. This time,“SNOW KINGDOM,” a spectacular musical play, awaits them on December 20th, 21st, 22nd, 27th, 28th, and 29th, with three evening shows scheduled at 5:00 PM, 7:00 PM, and 8:30 PM.

In between shows, visitors can enjoy the exceptional shopping experience Bawabat Al Sharq Mall offers by shopping for everything on their wish list, from local brands to international brands, taking advantage of the seasonal offers. With every 200 dirhams spent at any store, shoppers will also get a chance to enter the big raffle draw for a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 2024 on January 6th, 2025. Shoppers can double their chances of winning by shopping on the first floor.

It's time to be jolly at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall! Families and friends, join us for fabulous musical shows, a cheerful shopping ambiance, and countless possibilities to create unforgettable memories at your favorite shopping and entertainment destination in Abu Dhabi.