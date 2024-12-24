Nearly 800,000 Afghan Refugees Return To Afghanistan From Pakistan: UNHCR

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced that between September 15, 2023, and November 30, 2024, over 783,000 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan. According to UNHCR, 31% of these returnees are female-headed households, making them particularly vulnerable.

In a report released on Tuesday, December 24, UNHCR highlighted that among the returnees, 2.5% are individuals with disabilities, and 31% are families headed by women. These groups face heightened challenges upon their return.

UNHCR reported that out of the 783,000 returnees, only 116,600 people have received essential aid. Nearly half of those assisted were women, reflecting the dire needs of vulnerable populations.

According to the report, a delegation including representatives from the European Union, Norway, and Sweden visited Kabul from November 24 to 27, 2024. They inspected UNHCR-supported facilities and assessed the conditions of returnees.

After meeting with refugees, the delegation reiterated its commitment to supporting the empowerment of women and girls and to aiding UNHCR's efforts in Afghanistan.

The forced return of Afghan migrants from Pakistan has faced widespread criticism both within Afghanistan and internationally. Many have condemned the deportations for exacerbating the challenges faced by vulnerable groups.

The return of Afghan refugees amid limited resources and security challenges has compounded the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Vulnerable groups, including women and individuals with disabilities, face significant risks without adequate support.

The international community must urgently scale up its efforts to provide aid and ensure the safety and dignity of returnees. Collaborative measures are critical to addressing the growing humanitarian needs and fostering stability in the region.

