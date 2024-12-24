Air Algerie Was Honored During The Perfect Timing Awards Ceremony Organized By Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport
Air Algerie was honored during the Perfect Timing Awards ceremony organized by Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport. According to a company statement.
Air Algerie received the award for the best airline in terms of the number of baggage per transported passenger.
Sheremetyevo Airport organizes this award twice a year to honor the airlines with the best performance in this activity according to the criteria for each category.
