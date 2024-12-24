(MENAFN- APO Group)

Air Algerie was honored during the Perfect Timing Awards ceremony organized by Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport. According to a company statement.



Air Algerie received the award for the best airline in terms of the number of baggage per transported passenger.



Sheremetyevo Airport organizes this award twice a year to honor the airlines with the best performance in this activity according to the criteria for each category.

