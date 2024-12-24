Bihar NDA Leaders Accuse Cong Of Historical Insult To Ambedkar Amid Protests

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 24 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Vijay Kumar Sinha, on Tuesday, launched a counterattack on the party amidst protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his statement on Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Sinha, referring to historical instances of mistreatment by Congress towards Ambedkar, said the grand old party's leaders were responsible for his removal from the cabinet.“They had orchestrated such a situation to make Ambedkar lose the electoral battles. They did not even install his statue,” Sinha said.

He questioned why Congress did not make Ambedkar the Prime Minister and accused them of prioritizing figures like Jawaharlal Nehru over Ambedkar.“I challenge the Congress leaders to offer greater respect to Ambedkar than to Nehru,” Sinha said.

Another Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary accused the Congress of consistently insulting Ambedkar.“The Congress leaders always insulted Dr B.R. Ambedkar. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna by a non-Congress government. It reflects a perceived lack of recognition by Congress during its rule,” Choudhary said.

He also criticized the Congress for misusing Article 356 alleging that it signifies a lack of faith in the Constitution and democratic principles that Ambedkar helped shape in the country.

Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan known as Lalan Singh, also criticized the Congress party, accusing it of historical and systemic disrespect towards Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.“Congress insulted Ambedkar throughout its tenure in power. The Congress' current protests would yield no political or public benefit. It would be insincere or ineffective for them,” Singh said.

These criticisms have come amid protests by Congress leaders over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution.

Shah had remarked, "Nowadays, there is a fashion about Ambedkar. Opposition parties and their leaders keep shouting Ambedkar-Ambedkar-Ambedkar-Ambedkar-Ambedkar-Ambedkar... If the name of God had been taken so many times, one would have attained heaven for seven births."

This comment was met with criticism from various political leaders and parties. Opposition leaders accused Shah of being disrespectful of Ambedkar's legacy and the reverence he commands, particularly among Dalits and marginalized communities.