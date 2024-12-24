Justin Baldoni's women's solidarity award revoked after sexual harassment accusations
Date
12/24/2024 2:35:54 AM
(MENAFN) Justin Baldoni's recent women's solidarity award has been revoked after his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively accused the actor of sexual harassment and launching an effort to "destroy" her reputation.
Earlier this month, Baldoni received the award from Vital Voices, a global non-profit organization dedicated to women's empowerment.
Following Lively's legal complaint alleging "abhorrent conduct" by the actor, his studio, and a crisis public relations team that was "contrary to the values" maintained by the non-profit, the organization said Monday night that it had revoked the prize.
The BBC was informed by Baldoni's legal team that the accusations are "categorically false" and that they employed a crisis management as a result of Lively's threats to halt the movie until her demands were fulfilled.
Lively portrays a woman in the love drama who is involved with Baldoni's character, a charming but violent partner.
MENAFN24122024000045016953ID1109026145
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.