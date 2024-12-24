Justin Baldoni's women's solidarity award revoked after sexual harassment accusations

(MENAFN) Justin Baldoni's recent women's solidarity award has been revoked after his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively accused the of sexual harassment and launching an effort to "destroy" her reputation.



Earlier this month, Baldoni received the award from Vital Voices, a global non-profit organization dedicated to women's empowerment.



Following Lively's legal complaint alleging "abhorrent conduct" by the actor, his studio, and a crisis public relations team that was "contrary to the values" maintained by the non-profit, the organization said Monday night that it had revoked the prize.



The BBC was informed by Baldoni's legal team that the accusations are "categorically false" and that they employed a crisis management as a result of Lively's threats to halt the movie until her demands were fulfilled.



Lively portrays a woman in the love drama who is involved with Baldoni's character, a charming but violent partner.



