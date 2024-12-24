Aid To Ukraine From 45 Countries Passes Through Jasionka Hub - Poland's Defense Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thanks to the functioning of the logistics hub at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport (POLLOG HUB), 45 countries around have delivered military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

This was stated on Monday by Deputy Prime Minister, of National Defense of the Republic of Poland, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, who met with the military serving at the facility on Christmas Eve, Ukrinform reports with reference to Wnp.

“Without POLLOG HUB, without your participation, it would be impossible to provide aid coming from 45 countries around the world, it would be impossible to send 5,000 worth 40,000 vehicles and rai cars that delivered humanitarian and material aid, as well as much-needed military aid,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

According to the minister, the main aid for Ukraine is delivered precisely via this hub.

In addition to the Polish military, he also thanked the Americans and Norwegians, who together ensure the safe functioning of the facility in Jasionka.

As reported, since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Poland has transferred 1,300 units of military equipment to Ukraine, including tanks, self-propelled artillery systems, warplanes, and helicopters. The total cost of the military aid provided exceeds EUR 4.5 billion.

